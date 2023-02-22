Consider repairing your broken item before you replace it

Have a broken electronic item, small appliance or toy? Need mending or alteration on a clothing item? Looking to get your bike ready for spring? These are the kinds of things that Repair Cafe’s work on in the community.

If you’re thinking, “Why should I repair it if I can just go buy a new one?”, it’s important to know that the biggest environmental and carbon impact of a product happens before it even gets into your hands. All of the factors that go into making something (raw materials, energy, manufacturing and transportation) add up, on average 73% of emissions are produced before you even purchase an item.

Many people will get on YouTube and find videos on how to repair items, but if that’s not you, take advantage of one of the numerous events from Repair PDX.

Repair PDX