Reminder: “Flushable” wipes shouldn’t be flushed!
Now seems like a good time to remind everyone that flushable wipes should not be flushed. Whether they’re hand wipes, baby wipes, personal wipes or cleaning wipes, they’re all garbage. While they’re labeled “flushable”, these wipes don’t disintegrate in water like toilet paper, unfortunately they stay fully intact leading to clogged pipes which can cause sewage backups. When they make it to treatment facilities, they often get tangled and damage equipment. If you’re using these wipes, please put them in the garbage.
Clackamas County’s reminder
Treehugger explains more here