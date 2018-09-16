Remembering Sean Demery

We are sad to report that 101.9 KINK’s former Program Director and Afternoon Host Sean Demery has died. Sean suffered a brain stem stroke on January 20th, leaving him in what’s called “Locked In Syndrome.” Sean passed away in Salt Lake City on September 15th. Read our original post about Sean here.

Alpha Media CEO Bob Proffitt commented, “Sean was such a pro, fighter and determined man. He always did it his way. KINK will always have part of Sean’s DNA pulsing through it, and I’ll never forget the first day I walked into his office with his feet up on his desk and talking on the phone. He came into my office later and apologized, and we laughed. God Bless Sean Demery.”

Sean was well known for his expertise in the Alternative and Triple A radio formats, having spent time at WNNX in Atlanta (twice!), KITS in San Francisco, KMTT in Seattle, KXRK & KLRZ in Salt Lake City, WYMS in Milwaukee, and KGGI in Riverside and San Bernardino.