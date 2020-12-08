Remembering John Lennon – 40 Years Later
John Lennon - 1940-1980 (Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Yoko Ono, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have paid tribute to John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death — December 8th, 1980.
As she has done for many years, Yoko posted the same message — just changing the number of years — which speaks to the need to get guns off the streets.
And Paul and Ringo reflected on their fallen friend with messages and photos.
Lennon was returning home to his apartment at the Dakota on West 72nd Street in New York when he was gunned down by Mark David Chapman. He was 40.