      Weather Alert

Remembering John Lennon – 40 Years Later

John Lennon (1940 - 1980) of the Beatles plays the guitar in a hotel room in Paris, 16th January 1964.
John Lennon - 1940-1980 (Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Yoko Ono, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have paid tribute to John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death — December 8th, 1980.

As she has done for many years, Yoko posted the same message — just changing the number of years — which speaks to the need to get guns off the streets.

And Paul and Ringo reflected on their fallen friend with messages and photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Harrison (@oliviaharrison)

Lennon was returning home to his apartment at the Dakota on West 72nd Street in New York when he was gunned down by Mark David Chapman. He was 40.

#Trending
For Lewis Capaldi, Sad Songs Mean So Much
Vortex PDX Song of the Week - The Loved
Bob Dylan on stage at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards
Bob Dylan: Times Are A-Ca'Chingin'
Packaging piling up? Here’s how to recycle it
Provide a Winter Survival Kit for just $29