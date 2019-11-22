REI kicks off Opt-to-Act campaign on Black Friday
I just found my new challenge. REI is kicking off an Opt-to-Act campaign on Black Friday. It’s a list of 52 actions, one for each week of the year and many of the actions have links to additional resources so you can dig deeper into the topic, if you want. Some of the 52 actions include counting the number of single-use plastic items you use in a week and then trying to cut that number in half. Another is not washing your jeans for a month. There’s another to plant a native species of tree, bush or flower in your yard. Sign me up, I’m in.
REI kicks off Opt-to-Act campaign on Black Friday