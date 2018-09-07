Refillable beer bottles are back!

I remember as a very young child going with my Grandpa to take the soda bottles back to the distributor and pick up a case of full bottles. Refillable soda bottles are a thing of the past but refillable beer bottles are coming back. At least in Oregon. Seven craft breweries are behind the effort to bring back a more sustainable way of drinking beer. For six years Double Mountain Brewery in Hood River was the only brewery in Oregon running a refillable bottle system. But now there’s a new bottle developed by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, OBRC, and they’ve developed a statewide infrastructure for collecting the bottles. The new bottle, which is thicker and heavier than a regular bottle, are made from recycled glass at the Owens-Illinois glass plant in Northeast Portland. They were designed so that they can be easily separated from the rest of the glass in the bottle deposit system. The refillable bottles are being used by Double Mountain, Widmer Brothers, Buoy Beer, Gigantic, Good Life, Rock Bottom and Wild Ride breweries for some of their beers, but that list is expected to grow.

Oregon craft beer refillable bottle system