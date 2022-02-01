Redwood forest returned to a group of Native tribes

In 2020, the conservation group, Save the Redwoods League purchased a 523 acre area on the Lost Coast of California’s Mendocino County. Last week, the conservation group returned the redwood forest land to a coalition of Native tribes that were displaced generations ago by European American settlers. The forest will be renamed Tc’ih-Léh-Dûñ, which means “fish run place” in the Sinkyone language. Tc’ih-Léh-Dûñ is home to 200 acres of old-growth coast redwoods and will be protected by preventing habitat loss, commercial timber operations, construction and other development. The land donation is part of a “land back” movement to return Indigenous lands to Indigenous communities. The purchase was funded by Pacific Gas & Electric Company to support meeting their 30-year conservation goals.
