Red Hot Chili Peppers to performat the Grammys

Red Hot Chili Peppers are headed to the Grammys.

The California rockers will join rapper Post Malone — whose beerbongs & bentleys is up for Album of the Year — for a performance during this year’s awards telecast, taking place February 10 in Los Angeles. The show will air live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Other Grammy performers include Album of the year nominees Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R. and Kacey Musgraves, as well as pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and country duo Dan + Shay.

The Chili Peppers have previously won six Grammys, but aren’t nominated for any this year, since their most recent album is 2016’s The Getaway. They have been working on new music, though.

