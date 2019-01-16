Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform under the pyramids in Giza, Egypt

Forget the bridge — Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing under the shadow of the pyramids when they play a show in Egypt this spring.

The show takes place on March 15, and will find the California rockers literally performing in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza.

If you’re the kind of person who’d be able to attend a Chili Peppers show at one of the Seven Wonders of the World, visit RedHotChiliPeppers.com for ticket info.

Other artists who’ve performed at the Giza pyramids include Grateful Dead, Yanni and Mariah Carey.

In addition to performing at ancient Egyptian architecture, the Red Hots are also working on a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s The Getaway.

