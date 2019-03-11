Red Hot Chili Peppers to livestream show at Egypt pyramids

Credit: Steve Keros

Next week, Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform a show at the ancient pyramids of Giza, Egypt. In the very likely event that you can’t attend, have no fear — the concert will stream live online.

The stream will start next Friday, March 15 at 2 p.m. ET via RedHotChiliPeppers.com, as well as on the band’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

“The pyramids, it’s unbelievable, we just jumped at the opportunity,” says Flea in a statement. “I have always been fascinated by Egypt and that region of the world and I am so excited to go.”

While other artists have played the Giza pyramids before, including Grateful Dead and Mariah Carey, the Chili Peppers show will be the first to be livestreamed.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hozier’s ‘Wasteland, Baby!’ debuts atop the ‘Billboard’ 200 Walk through Cage the Elephant’s “House of Glass” with new “Social Cues” song Report: Greta Van Fleet, The Black Keys, Cage the Elephant & more playing Woodstock 50 “Leaving Neverland” documentary draws high ratings for HBO The making of John Lennon’s “Imagine” album profiled on upcoming A&E “Biography” episode Report: Santana, Dead and Company on board for Woodstock 50