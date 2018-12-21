Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline California wildfire benefit concert

Credit: Steve Keros

Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline a benefit concert in support of those affected by the recent California wildfires. The event, dubbed the Malibu Love Sesh, takes place January 13 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Chili Peppers bassist Flea was among the many California residents who had to evacuate their homes due the fires.

Malibu Love Sesh will also feature performances by Beck and St. Vincent. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 21 at 10 a.m. PT via RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

Meanwhile, the Chilis have been working on the music to follow their 2016 album, The Getaway.

