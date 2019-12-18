RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS: Frusciante’s Back

(Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

Red Hot Chili Peppers have reunited with guitarist John Frusciante.

This marks his third stint with the band. He was on board during the Chili Peppers two big commercial peaks — from 1988 to 1992, and again from 1998 to 2009. Frusciante replaces his replacement, Josh Klinghoffer.

The Peppers made the announcement Sunday afternoon in an Instagram post where they said that Klinghoffer “is a beautiful musician who respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him and the countless gifts he shared with us.” They added that they welcome back Frusciante “with great excitement and full hearts.”

What this means for the album the Peppers had been working on this year is not clear. The band had already booked a number of festival appearances for next year, starting May 15th at Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama.