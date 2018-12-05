Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea teams up with Fender for new signature bass

Flea has joined forces with Fender to create the Flea Signature Active Jazz Bass.

The instrument, co-designed by the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, was built with a custom pickup and active preamp “designed to capture Flea’s hyperkinetic energy both on and off stage.”

“It’s really got the best of both worlds,” Flea says of the bass. “It’s a workhorse. You can beat the s*** out of it and it still rocks. But you can also articulate in a light and bouncy way, in a fast and vicious way or in a slow and warm way.”

Flea’s Active Jazz Bass comes in two finishes: Inca silver or shell pink. It’ll set you back $1,699.99. Visit Fender.com for more info.

While you’re trying to play like Flea, he’ll be applying his bass skills on new Red Hot Chili Peppers material as the band begins work on the follow-up to the 2016 album, The Getaway.

