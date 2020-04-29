Record Store Day Will Now Be Record Store Days.
Getty Images
An emphasis on Days!
Organizers say the more than 400 special releases originally slated for April 18th and then moved to June 20th will be spread out in what they’re calling RSD Drops on August 29th, September 26th and October 24th. The schedule for those days will be announced on June 1st.
The artists putting out special releases for Record Store Day include The Allman Brothers Band, Badflower, Bastille, Beck, David Bowie, Brandi Carlile, Def Leppard, Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Lennon, Post Malone, Pink Floyd, U2, Roger Waters and The Who.