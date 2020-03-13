Record Store Day Pushed Back Two Months
Getty Images
Record Store Day is the latest event to move on the calendar because of the the coronavirus.
Organizers have moved it from April 18th to June 20th and say,”We think this gives stores around the world the best chance to have a profitable, successful Record Store Day, while taking into consideration the recommendations of doctors, scientists, the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and the need to be good citizens of both local and worldwide communities.”
The organizers added that they’re working to make sure the move is “as smooth as possible” for the over 400 special releases slated to come out that day.