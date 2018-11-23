Record Store Day Black Friday takes place today

Just a reminder that the 2018 edition Record Store Day’s Black Friday celebration is scheduled for today, November 23. As usual, a wide variety of limited-edition vinyl discs will be available exclusively in independent record stores, including releases by Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Jim Morrison & The Doors and The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

McCartney’s offering is a seven-inch disc featuring “I Don’t Know” and “Come On to Me” — the first two singles from his latest album, Egypt Station.

Clapton, whose first-ever holiday album, Happy Xmas, comes out this Friday, will release a 12-inch single on Black Friday boasting two new tracks not included on the Christmas collection.

Sticking with the holiday theme, Richards will issue a 12-inch single featuring his 1978 cover of Chuck Berry‘s “Run Rudolph Run” on red vinyl. The disc also includes the Rolling Stones guitarist’s takes on two reggae tunes: Jimmy Cliff‘s “The Harder They Come” and Toots & the Maytals‘ “Pressure Drop.”

In honor of the 40th anniversary of An American Prayer, the 1978 album featuring recordings made in 1969 and ’70 of Morrison reciting his poetry accompanied by new music by The Doors, a limited-edition red-vinyl version will be released.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s Black Friday offering is an orange vinyl EP that contains three unreleased mono mixes of three tracks from the group’s 1968 album, Electric Ladyland — “Burning of the Midnight Lamp,” “Crosstown Traffic,” and “Gypsy Eyes.”

Other 2018 Record Store Day Black Friday releases include discs from Blue Oyster Cult, Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, Chris Cornell, Dio, The Grateful Dead, Guns N’ Roses, Joan Jett, Judas Priest, The Ramones, Todd Rundgren, Stone Temple Pilots, Talking Heads, U2 and Yes.

Check out the full list at RecordStoreDay.com.

