RECORD STORE DAY: Black Friday List Announced

The folks behind Record Store Day have announced their Black Friday releases. Check out the vinyl goodies you can pick up at Music Millennium (or your nearest independent record shop)!
Arcade Fire – “Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)” – 7″ single. This is a reissue of the band’s long out-of-print debut single.
Bad Company – Live at Red Rocks – Two-LP set. This was recorded in May 2016, while Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes was sitting in on guitar.
Black Label Society – Nuns & Roaches – 12″ EP. A six song EP originally recorded in 1999.
Jackson Browne and Leslie Mendelson – “Human Touch” – 12″ single. This track is in the HIV/AIDS documentary 5B.
Jeff Buckley – Live on KCRW: Morning Becomes Eclectic – 12″ EP. This is a previously unreleased five-song radio performance from 1994.
Lewis Capaldi – “Hold Me While You Wait”/”When The Party’s Over” – 7″ single. This is his Spotify Singles Session, with his Billie Eilish cover.
Cheap Trick – Are You Ready or Not? – Live 12/31/79 – 2 LP set. This previous unreleased concert was recorded at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
Cheap Trick – “Gimme Some Truth” – 7″ single. The B-side is a live version of “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” with Roy Wood.
Eric Clapton – “Home For the Holidays” / “For Love on Christmas Day” – 7″ single. This features two songs from 2018’s Happy Xmas.
Alice Cooper – Billion Dollar Babies Live – LP. This was recorded at Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston on April 28, 1973.
Barns Courtney – Live From the Old Nunnery – 7″ EP. Previously unreleased live versions of “You and I” and “99.”
The Doors – Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970 – 2 LP set. It’s the first time this concert has been released on vinyl.
Fight – War of Words – LP. This is the debut vinyl release for Rob Halford‘s early ’90s band.
Aretha Franklin – The Atlantic Singles Collection 1968 – 7″ singles box set. It features her four singles from 1968.
Jerry Garcia Band – Garcialive Volume One: March 1st, 1980 Capitol Theatre – LP box set. This is the vinyl debut for this Garcia official bootleg series.
Gov’t Mule – Bring On the Music – Live at the Capitol Theatre: Vol. 3 – LP. This is the latest vinyl release celebrating the band’s 25th anniversary.
Sammy Hagar – “Santa’s Going South for Christmas” – 12″ picture disc. It’s the first vinyl release for this 2011 Christmas song.
Daryl Hall & John Oates – Home for Christmas – LP. The duo’s 2006 holiday album gets its vinyl debut.
Jimi Hendrix – Merry Christmas and Happy New Year – 12″ picture disc. This Christmas medley of “Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night” and “Auld Lang Syne” was recorded during the Band of Gypsys rehearsals in 1969.
Norah Jones – “I’ll Be Gone” – 7″ single. This has two new songs, including the collaboration with Mavis Staples.
Kings of Leon – Day Old Belgian Blues – 12″ EP. This six-song EP was was originally released in Europe in 2004.
Geddy Lee – My Favourite Heachache – LP. The first vinyl release for the Rush frontman’s solo album.
Jenny Lewis – On the iPhone – 7″ EP. This has two demos for On the Line.
Huey Lewis and the News – Plansville – 7″ EP. This has two unreleased tracks recorded in 2001.
Nick Lowe and Wilco – Cruel to Be Kind (40th Anniversary Edition) – 7″ single. This has the original version and the re-recording done with Wilco in 2012.
Madonna – I Rise – 12″ EP. There are six remixes of the Madame X track.
Dave Matthews Band – Live at the Hollywood Bowl 9/10/18 – Five LP box set. It’s the vinyl debut for this concert.
Paul McCartney – “Home Tonight”/”In a Hurry” – 7″ Single. Both songs were recorded during the Greg Kurstin sessions for Egypt Station.
JD McPherson – “Red Bows for a Blue Girl”/“Holly, Carol, Candy and Joy” – 7” single. The A-side is a new holiday track.
The Monkees – Christmas Party Plus! – Two 7″ singles. This compilation has demos and remixes.
The New Pornographers – Fade Baby Fade – 7″ EP. Three never-before-released songs from the Canadian group.
Pearl Jam – MTV Unplugged (3/16/1992) – LP. The band’s seven-song appearance gets its vinyl debut.
The Pretenders – UK Singles 1979-1981 – 7″ singles box set. This eight-single box set marks the 40th anniversary of Chrissie Hynde and company’s debut single.
The Record Company – Early Songs and Rarities – LP. This compilation includes covers of tracks by Beastie Boys and The Grateful Dead.
Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettal EP – 12″ EP. Three previously unreleased covers, of songs from Megadeth, Metallica and Slayer.
Todd Rundgren – “Bang Bang” – 7″ single. This is a cover of an obscure Squeeze song.
Slipknot – “All Out Life/Unsainted” – 7″ single. It’s the first physical release of “All Out Life.”
Bruce Springsteen – “Western Stars”/”The Wayfarer” – 7″ single. These are two tracks from Western Stars.
Steppenwolf – Steppenwolf – LP. The album with “Born to Be Wild” gets a mono reissue.
Sublime – Roots of Sublime – Two LPs. This pairs Sublime songs with the tracks that inspired them or that they sampled.
Benmont Tench – Nervous From the Fall – 7″ Single. The Heartbreakers‘ keyboardist covers songs by Joy Division and The Grateful Dead.
U2 – Three – 12″ EP. This three song EP was originally released in Ireland in September 1979.
Various Artists – Joni 75 A Joni Mitchell Birthday Celebration – Two LPs. This live release includes performances by Brandi Carlile, Glen Hansard, Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, Chaka Khan, Los Lobos, Graham Nash, James Taylor and more.
Various Artists – Motown Rare & Unreleased – LP. This collects 10 songs from the digital collection released earlier this year.