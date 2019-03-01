Record Store Day 2019 releases list announced

The list of releases for Record Store 2019 is now out. Here are some of the exclusive vinyl discs hitting independent record stores on Saturday, April 13:

Green Day‘s Woodstock 1994 Live, a live album recorded during the punk trio’s infamous, mud-filled set at the 1994 edition of the legendary festival.

A seven-inch vinyl single featuring Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers covering two T.Rex songs.

A 10-inch vinyl single featuring Mastodon covering Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway to Heaven” in honor of the band’s late manager, Nick John.

Vinyl versions of Weezer‘s Teal Album covers collection and the band’s Dusty Gems and Raw Nuggets rarities compilation.

Additionally, Record Store Day is releasing an adorable three-inch turntable that will play tiny three-inch records. The three-inch singles include a Foo Fighters disc featuring “Big Me,” as well as contributions from a number of Jack White‘s bands, including The White Stripes, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather.

Pearl Jam will serve as the 2019 Record Store Day Ambassadors. They’re also releasing a vinyl version of their live performance at Seattle’s Easy Street Records in 2005.

Other artists included on the RSD 2019 list include My Chemical Romance, Greta Van Fleet, The Struts, Beartooth, Gorillaz, Halestorm, Iggy Pop and Mumford & Sons.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

