Read letter “Crazy Rich Asians” director sent Coldplay asking to use “Yellow”

If you were one of the many people who saw Crazy Rich Asians over the weekend, you may have recognized the melody of the song that plays during the film’s final scenes. The song is a cover of Coldplay‘s song “Yellow” sung in Mandarin Chinese by former The Voice contestant Katherine Ho.

For director Jon M. Chu, “Yellow” was the only song he wanted to use in that spot, and to secure it, he wrote a letter to the members of the British band asking for permission.

In the letter, which you can read via The Hollywood Reporter, Chu wrote about his “complicated relationship with the color yellow,” which has been used as an ethic slur against Asians.

“From being called the word in a derogatory way throughout grade school, to watching movies where they called cowardly people yellow, it’s always had a negative connotation in my life,” Chu wrote. “That is, until I hear your song.”

“For the first time in my life, it described the color in the most beautiful, magical ways I had ever heard: the color of the stars, her skin, the love,” he continued. “It was an incredible image of attraction and aspiration that it made me rethink my own self image.”

Crazy Rich Asians is the first Asian-American-led studio release in 25 years, and, in his letter, Chu wrote that he believes the film will “give a whole generation of Asian-Americans, and others, the same sense of pride I got when I hear [‘Yellow’].”

“I want all of them to have an anthem that makes them feel as beautiful as your words and melody made me feel when I needed it most,” he wrote.

Chu tells THR that Coldplay approved the request within 24 hours of him sending the letter.

