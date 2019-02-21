Read Frances Bean’s birthday message to Kurt Cobain

Terry McGinnis/WireImage

Kurt Cobain would’ve turned 52 on Wednesday, and his daughter Frances Bean Cobain shared a birthday message for her late father.

“Happy birthday to my da,” Frances wrote in her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of herself as a baby next to a smiling Kurt.

She continued. “I hope you are at peace. I hope your spirit can feel how healing your art has been to the world…even if you couldn’t heal your self, I think that’s OK because your life has given more that it ever took. What a special person you must’ve been.”

“Rest easy,” she concluded. “I’ll see ya when I see ya (hopefully not too soon).”

The official Nirvana Twitter page also recognized the occasion, posting a photo of Kurt of laughing on the floor while listening to records.

“Happy Birthday Kurt!!!” the caption reads.

