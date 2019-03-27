Read an excerpt from upcoming Kurt Cobain book, “Serving the Servant”

In April, a new book about Kurt Cobain called Serving the Servant, written by Nirvana manager Danny Goldberg, will be released. Ahead of its arrival, you can read an excerpt of the book now via RollingStone.com.

In the excerpt, Goldberg writes about the days leading up to the release of the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” single and video, as well as Cobain’s feelings about the promotional effort behind the upcoming album Nevermind.

“On a personal level, Kurt wanted a success that was acceptable to all the facets of his inner teenager,” Goldberg writes.

“He identified deeply with outcasts whose sense of self was wrapped up in being part of a small subculture,” the author continues. “But he also embraced the joy of being part of a large audience who could come together around an anthemic chorus or a powerful riff.”

In addition to Goldberg’s insights into Cobain’s life during the height of Nirvana mania, the book includes interviews with important figures in Kurt’s life, such as his wife Courtney Love and band mate Krist Novoselic.

Serving the Servant will be released April 2, three days before the 25th anniversary of Cobain’s death.

