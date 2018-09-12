Read an excerpt from Flea’s memoir, “Acid for Children,” due out in November

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has shared an excerpt from his forthcoming memoir, Acid for the Children.

The selection begins “There once was a small blonde Australian boy. He loved his dog.”

You can read the excerpt now at EW.com.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Acid for the Children, Flea describes the book as an origin story. “It ends where the Red Hot Chili Peppers begins,” he says, adding, “It’s my great hope that it could be a book that could live beyond being a celebrity book or a rock star book and just stand on its own as a piece of literature.”

Originally scheduled for a September release, Acid for the Children will now arrive November 27. It features a foreword by Patti Smith.

