Rare Chris Cornell Cover Released on Birthday
Chris Cornell’s estate released a rare treat from the late singer today on what would have been his 56th birthday — a studio recording of his take on Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience.”
The cover was produced by Brendan O’Brien and taken from the recording sessions of a planned solo covers album that Cornell was said to be working on at the time of his death in 2017. A statement on his Facebook page reads, “His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art.”