Rainbow Kitten Surprise expands North American tour – including 2 shows in PDX

Credit: Matthew Salacuse

In case you’re short on rainbows, kittens or surprises, the band Rainbow Kitten Surprise has announced another batch of tour dates.

The newly scheduled shows begin April 30 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and will wrap up June 7 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 8 at 10 a.m. local time via RKSBand.com.

If you don’t want to wait that long, Rainbow Kitten Surprise is currently on a North American tour, which continues Tuesday night with a sold-out show in Toronto. Mt. Joy is opening select dates on the trek.

RKS is touring behind the new album How To: Friend, Love, Freefall, which features the single “Fever Pitch.”

Here are Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s newly added tour dates:

4/30 — Chattanooga, TN, The Signal
5/1 — Mobile, AL, Soul Kitchen
5/3 — Louisville, KY, Iroquois Amphitheater
5/24 — Jersey City, NJ, White Eagle Hall
5/25 — Northampton, MA, Pearl Street
5/31 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
6/1 — Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre
6/2 — Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre
6/5 — Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
6/7 — Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

