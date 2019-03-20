Radiohead will be short “a few members” at Rock Hall induction

It appears that Radiohead will be represented in some capacity at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony later this month.

A rep for the Rock Hall confirms to ABC Radio a Cleveland.com report, which states that “every artist being inducted, except for a few members of Radiohead” will attend the Brooklyn ceremony.

While that means that not every Radiohead member will be on hand, it does imply that at least somebody from the band will be in attendance.

It’s unclear exactly which Radiohead member will show up, though we know at least one person who won’t: frontman Thom Yorke. He told Variety earlier this year that he can’t attend due to a scheduling conflict.

Meanwhile, Yorke’s band mates have largely been blasé about the Rock Hall. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2017, drummer Phil Selway and guitarists Jonny Greenwood and Ed O’Brien expressed disinterest in the whole thing, though bassist Colin Greenwood said he’d be “grateful” to be inducted.

When Radiohead was announced as an inductee last December, the band shared a statement that read, “The members of Radiohead have been surprised to learn of the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2019. The band thanks the Hall of Fame voting body and extends congratulations to this year’s fellow inductees.”

The 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place March 29 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The other inductees are The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

