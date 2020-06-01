Radiohead releasing classic concerts – ongoing lockdown series
Radiohead officially released the show through their Live at the Astoria VHS and DVD in 1995 and 2005 respectively, the first of which coincided with the arrival of ‘The Bends’ on that same date.
The band’s weekly series, launched in a bid to entertain fans during lockdown, has included a ‘Kid A’-era show from Dublin, a bill-topping date at 2016’s Lollapalooza Berlin, a 2009 Buenos Aires gig and the group’s 2012 Coachella headline set.