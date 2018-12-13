Radiohead, The Cure & more are among the 2019 Rock Hall Inductees

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of FameThe Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will welcome seven new inductees in the Performers category in 2019, including five British bands from different areas and eras of the rock spectrum and two iconic female solo artists.

Next year’s Rock Hall honorees are Def Leppard, Radiohead, The Cure, The Zombies, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks and Janet Jackson. The 34th annual ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, March 29, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Four of the inductees — Def Leppard, Nicks, The Zombies and The Cure — were among the five top vote-getters in the Rock Hall’s fan poll. They finished first, second, fourth and fifth, respectively.

As previously noted, when Nicks enters the Rock Hall as a solo artist next year, she’ll become the first two-time female inductee, having also been inducted in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris tells ABC Radio of Nicks’ achievement, “There’s a number of men that are in twice, but she is the first female to do that. We’re very excited and honored that this is the year.”

Regarding top vote-getter Def Leppard, Harris says, “I think that they brought metal to the masses…[They] just delivered a…sound that people really embraced.”

Radiohead had the shortest wait for the honor among this year’s inductees, having only been eligible since 2017. Notes Harris, “One can’t help but think of [Radiohead’s] impact and influence, both…with their music [and] with their creativity: ‘how are they releasing records, how are they owning their product, how are they setting a standard for others to follow?’”

Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale to the general public in January. Pre-sale tickets will be available to people with a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame membership.

