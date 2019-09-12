R.E.M. teams up with Mercy Corps to benefit Hurricane Dorian relief in Bahamas
R.E.M./Mercy Corps
R.E.M. has debuted a previously unreleased song called “Fascinating.”
The track will benefit relief efforts by Mercy Corps to help the Bahamas recover from the damage left by Hurricane Dorian.
“Fascinating” was first recorded for the 2001 album Reveal, but was eventually cut from the final project, despite being frontman Michael Stipe‘s favorite song from the sessions. They recorded it again in 2004 at Compass Point Studios in the Bahamas for Around the Sun, but it didn’t make it onto that album either. That 2004 take on the song is the version R.E.M. is releasing now.
“I have been fortunate to spend many weeks working and playing in the Bahamas, making friends and lots of music there,” says bassist Mike Mills. “It breaks my heart to see the damage wrought by Hurricane Dorian. Please help us and Mercy Corps do what we can to alleviate the suffering caused by this catastrophe.”
You can download “Fascinating” now via R.E.M.’s Bandcamp page.
