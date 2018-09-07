R.E.M. to relase nine-disc collection of BBC recordings in October

R.E.M. is releasing a nine-disc box set capturing nearly 25 years of studio and live recordings originally broadcast on the BBC. The collection, aptly titled R.E.M. at the BBC, will be released on October 19.

The recordings on R.E.M. at the BBC range from a 1984 live performance in Nottingham, England, to a 2008 appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. A 1991 recording of “Losing My Religion” is available now for digital download.

R.E.M. at the BBC consists of eight CDs and one DVD. The DVD includes the 2008 documentary Accelerating Backwards, which had not been commercially available until now, as well as several other BBC-TV appearances.

If you don’t want to commit to the nine-disc box set, you can pick up The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC, a curated selection of the BBC recordings available as two-CD and two-LP sets.

For the full track lists and pre-order info, visit REMHQ.com.

