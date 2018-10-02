R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe to participate in Brett Kavanaugh protest in DC

R.E.M.‘s Michael Stipe is headed to Washington, D.C., this week to participate in a protest against the Senate confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The protest, dubbed “Bravery Is Contagious,” will be held in D.C. outside of the Supreme Court this Thursday, October 4.

“If there was ever a moment when the voice of the people can come together in concert to change the fate of our nation, this is it,” reads a statement from the protest organizers. “Arm in arm, organized and ready, every child, woman, and man, must take to the streets to protest this nomination. The legitimacy of the nation’s highest court is at stake as is the future of our country.”

Other stars participating in the protest include musicians Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu and Ezperanza Spalding, and actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard.

For more info, visit the event’s website, 2022243121.com, which refers the number you use to call to talk to a member of Congress.

