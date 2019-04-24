R.E.M. reissuing “In Time” best-of collection on vinyl

R.E.M.‘s 2003 best-of collection In Time will be reissued on vinyl on June 14.

The 18-track compilation spans R.E.M.’s career from 1988’s Green to 2001’s Reveal, and includes hits like “Losing My Religion,” “Orange Crush,” “Stand,” “Everybody Hurts,” “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” and “Man on the Moon.” It also features two tracks that were unreleased before 2003: “Animal” and “Bad Day.”

You can pre-order the In Time double LP now via REMHQ.com. A limited-edition translucent blue vinyl edition of the album will be available exclusively at Barnes & Noble.

Following the original release of In Time, R.E.M. released three more studio albums: 2004’s Around the Sun, 2008’s Accelerate and 2011’s Collapse into Now. The band broke up later in 2011.

Here’s the In Time track list:

“Man on the Moon”

“The Great Beyond”

“Bad Day”

“What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?”

“All the Way to Reno (You’re Gonna Be a Star)”

“Losing My Religion”

“E-Bow the Letter”

“Orange Crush”

“Imitation of Life”

“Daysleeper”

“Animal”

“The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite”

“Stand”

“Electrolite”

“All the Right Friends”

“Everybody Hurts”

“At My Most Beautiful”

“Nightswimming”

