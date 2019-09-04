R.E.M. announces 25th anniversary “Monster” reissue

Craft Recordings
R.E.M. has announced a new reissue of the band’s 1994 album, Monster, due out on November 1.
The deluxe box set version of the reissue includes five CDs: the original album remastered, a 2019 remix by original producer Scott Litt, a collection of demos and a full 1995 live show in Chicago. You’ll also find a Blu-ray featuring the Road Movie concert film, and the six Monster music videos.
You can download the included remix of Monster lead single “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” now via digital outlets.
Monster followed the massive one-two punch of 1991’s Out of Time and 1992’s Automatic for the People, which propelled R.E.M. to superstardom.
The album, which found the “Losing My Religion” rockers experimenting with grungier sounds, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and has since been certified four-times platinum.
