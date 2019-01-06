Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” competing for two honors at 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Just a reminder that the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is up for two honors at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, which airs live on NBC this Sunday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The film has been nominated for the Best Motion Picture — Drama award, while Rami Malek, who portrays Queen singer Freddie Mercury in the flick, is in the running for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama prize.

The other films vying for the Best Motion Picture — Drama award are Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk and A Star Is Born.

Malek’s competition for Best Actor includes Bradley Cooper for his work in A Star Is Born, Willem DaFoe for At Eternity’s Gate, Lucas Hedges for Boy Erased, and John David Washington for BlackKklansman.

Among the other music-related Golden Globe nominees is Annie Lennox, who’s up for the Best Original Song — Motion Picture award. Lennox is nominated for “Requiem for a Private War,” which she wrote for A Private War.

Visit GoldenGlobes.com to check out the full list of nominees.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will be co-hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

In other news, Bohemian Rhapsody‘s producer, Graham King, has been nominated for an honor at the 30th annual Producers Guild Awards, which will be held Saturday, January 19, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

King is up for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, as are the producers of Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, A Quiet Place, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice.

