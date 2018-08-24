Queen + Adam Lambert to make grand entrance in Las Vegas next week ahead of new residency

September 1 marks the kickoff of Queen + Adam Lambert‘s Las Vegas engagement The Crown Jewels, and the musicians will be making quite the entrance next week when they arrive in Sin City to prepare for opening night.

Adam and Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor will arrive by private jet on Tuesday, August 28, at the MGM Resorts aviation hangar, and then go right to a press conference to talk to the media about the show, at Park Theater at Park MGM.

The Crown Jewels is a 10-date limited engagement, with performances scheduled on September 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. local time.

