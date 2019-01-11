I grew up in Wisconsin in a big house. Heating a large house can cost a lot money in Wisconsin winters and during high school, my bedroom was on the third floor with little to no insulation. My parents didn’t crank the heat, and we knew exactly what our Mom would say if we told her we were cold. Put on a sweater. I’m now that Mom. My kids were complaining that their feet were cold last month so they got slippers for Christmas. We have throw blankets on our chairs, tea and hot chocolate available to warm our bellies and at night, I have a shoulder wrap with uncooked rice that I heat up, so I’m nice and cozy. Instead of turning up the heat every time you get cold, listen to Mom and put on a sweater. It’s cheaper and it’s the green thing to do.

