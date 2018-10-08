Put fallen leaves to work as mulch and fertilizer

Want an excuse to be lazy-ish? Leave your leaves on the ground. Leaves are a natural mulch and fertilizer, when you rake the leaves up, you’re removing a free mulch for your lawn and garden. This year, rake the leaves from and pile them up in your garden beds and let the leaves that fall on the grass stay. You’re not just helping fertilize your yard, but the leaves are host to moth and butterfly habitat. They leave their caterpillars in the leaf litter. Having said all of this, it is important to remove leaves from your sidewalk, driveway and from the street. Leaves in the street clog up the drains and cause flooding.

Reasons not to rake