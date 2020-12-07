Provide a Winter Survival Kit for just $29
We all know that homelessness is a significant problem in Portland. At Union Gospel Mission, we want them safely off the streets too … especially with the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
But because of COVID-19, things look different this year. Some shelters have reduced space or are not operating at all this year. Our Search + Rescue team is working hard to distribute “Winter Survival Kits”, to make survival on the streets a little bit easier for the men, women, and children we serve.
Each Winter Survival Kit is $29 and will supply one person with the essentials they need to get through the cold and wet Portland winters. Included in the kit are things like meals, a coat, socks, boots, a blanket, and hygiene items. How many kits can you provide?
Join KINK as we partner with the Union Gospel Mission to provide Winter Survival Kits to our neighbors on the streets this holiday season.