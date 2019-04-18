“Progress abounds” on new Killers music

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Killers have shared an update on the status of their new music. The good news: “Progress abounds.”

That’s how the “Mr. Brightside” rockers captioned a new tweet, featuring a photo of a white board filled with potential song titles, such as “Stupid Prize,” “Status Quo” and “Hear Me Out.”

The Killers’ most recent album was 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful. Earlier this year, they dropped a political new single called “Land of the Free.”

Perhaps The Killers will debut some new music at their upcoming festival performances, which include sets at KAABOO Texas, Summerfest, Forecastle and Pilgrimage.

