A New Zealand grocery store chain discovered something interesting when they ditched plastic packaging. After skipping the plastic wrap and foam trays, New World stores found the sales of fresh vegetables and fruit jumped by 300 percent. When you can examine, touch and smell fresh produce it enhances your experience and you’re more likely to buy it. The manager of one of the stores said the change led to the most positive feedback from customers he’s ever received. Grocery stores are the middlemen between growers and suppliers, who usually dictate packaging, and customers, who then have to dispose of the packaging. In many instances, growers, suppliers and food manufacturers are showing an interest in reducing plastic. But they need feedback from us, the customers, to push them to move more swiftly.

Produce sales skyrocket after New Zealand store takes them out of packaging