Primary manufacturer of the chemical chlorpyrifos will discontinue production
Here’s some good news. The primary manufacturer of a pesticide banned by California and the European Union announced this month that they’ll no longer produce the chemical. The announcement came as the market for the chemical, chlorpyrifos, is shrinking rapidly. Chlorpyrifos has been linked to developmental disorders, poisoning farm workers and threatening the healthy development of children. California was the biggest user, spreading 900,000 pounds on crops in 2017.
Primary manufacturer of the chemical chlorpyrifos will discontinue production