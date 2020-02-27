President Trump orders redirecting of California’s water supply
Last week President Trump signed an order to re-engineer California’s water plans, funneling water from the north to agriculture and growing population in the south. Trump signed the order declaring that California doesn’t have a drought, though there are concerns that the state is headed into another drought. The order would allow large quantities of water to be diverted from the San Francisco Bay Delta to the Central Valley. Critics fear the new plan would harm chinook salmon and delta smelt. The state is expected to fight the order.
