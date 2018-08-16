POTUS tweets about climate change? Plant a tree.

Frustrated with climate deniers, particularly POTUS? Well, now you can do something about it. The non-profit Treepex, a tree-planting platform that enables people to plant trees for themselves or as a gift has started Treespond. Treespond is a social campaign to plant more trees in national forests. Here’s how it works. When President Trump tweets mocking climate change, Treespond evaluates each quote with an ignorance scale, the more ignorant the statement, the more trees must be planted to eliminate the tweet. Each tree costs $9.99 to plant and is accompanied by a certificate with an ID number, location and photo updates. You can even choose where you want to have your tree planted.

