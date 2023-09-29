Postal Worker’s Heroic Act: Viral Video Captures Her Quick Thinking and Compassion as She Saves Beagle Bitten by Copperhead

1. There was a story this week about an IHOP waiter who got a $1,300 tip. Here’s another one: A group of friends had dinner at a Mexican place in Salt Lake City this month, and left a $10,000 tip. Their waiter got $2,000. Everyone else working that night split the rest.

2. A guy in Florida rescued a bunch of ducklings from a storm drain. His wife recorded it, and wouldn’t let him stop until he was sure he got every single one.

3. A video of a postal worker in Georgia went viral this week after she went above and beyond to save someone’s dog. She rang their doorbell to tell them their beagle got bit by a copperhead. But they didn’t answer, so she rushed the dog to the vet and saved its life. (Here’s the doorbell cam video.)

4. The Vincent van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam added a bunch of Pokémon-themed exhibits to get kids excited about art. They say Van Gogh was very into Japanese art in general.

-Mitch-