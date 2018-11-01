Portugal. the Man’s John Gourley says Tom Morello is “the reason I started writing music”

If you still have Portugal. the Man‘s hit single “Feel It Still” stuck in your head, then you have Tom Morello to thank…or blame.

Talking to the Rage Against the Machine guitarist in a video interview about his new solo song “Every Step That I Take” — which features Portugal. the Man — frontman John Gourley says that Morello is “the reason I play guitar, the reason I started writing music.”

When Morello asks what the first Rage song Gourley learned on guitar was, he replies, of course, “Killing in the Name.”

“That’s a hot track,” Morello laughs. “Yeah, it’s epic,” Gourley adds.

“Every Step That I Take” appears on Morello’s new solo album, The Atlas Underground. It was co-written by Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Shultz, which made the collaboration even more exciting for Gourley.

“To be able to sing one of [Shultz’s] songs with you, I mean…that’s just an amazing thing,” Gourley tells Morello.

The Atlas Underground, which also features collaborations with Mumford & Sons‘ Marcus Mumford, K.Flay and Rise Against‘s Tim McIlrath, is out now.

