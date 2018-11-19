Portugal. the Man’s “Feel It Still” to be used as hold music for Alaska state phone lines

Should you ever have the need to call the Alaska state government, you may hear a familiar sound on the other end. According to Alaska’s Juneau Empire, the state phone lines will be using Portugal. the Man‘s “Feel It Still” as hold music.

The Juneau Empire reports that Portugal. the Man donated “Feel It Still” to be used as hold music, though the state still needed to properly license the inescapable 2017 hit through the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, or ASCAP.

“Even though Portugal. the Man donated it, we had to make sure we had the proper licensing, and we do,” says Department of Administration Commissioner Leslie Ridle.

Frontman John Gourley and guitarist Zach Carothers formed Portugal. the Man in Wasilla, Alaska. They later relocated to Portland, Oregon, where the band currently resides.

