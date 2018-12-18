Portugal. The Man’s 2017 song “Feel It Still” was most-Shazamed rock song of 2018

Over a year later, people still really want to know who sings that “rebel just for kicks” song.

Portugal. The Man‘s 2017 mega-hit “Feet It Still” was the most-Shazamed rock/alternative song of 2018, according to a press release from the song recognition app.

“Feel It Still,” a single from Portugal’s 2017 album Woodstock, ruled Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart for a record-breaking 20 weeks, and gave the band their first top-five Hot 100 hit.

The most-Shazamed song of all genres in 2018 was “Solo,” recorded by pop star Demi Lovato and electronic band Clean Bandit, while rapper Drake was the most-Shazamed artist of the year.

