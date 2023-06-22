Portugal. The Man – Portland Takeover!

Portugal. The Man’s new album “Chris Black Changed My Life” is coming out and they’re doing a city takeover! Portland. The Man starts Friday with KINK!

Mitch Elliott will be joined by John Gourley to kick things off Friday Morning, where they’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to see Portugal. The Man at Edgefield on July 21st. Tune in at 8am for your chance to win!

At 5pm John Gourley will be joining Gustav for the Friday-Free-For-All where he’ll be picking the music!

On Saturday The Chris Black Changed My Life Video Trilogy, directed by Michael Ragen and filmed in Alaska, will be screened at Movie Madness for one day only. The trilogy will run on a loop from 11 am to 5 pm, with an appearance by band mascot Tank Dog

The full band will be at Music Millennium for a record signing at 1pm. Learn more on their website.

A pop up Merch shop will be open at the Portland Mercado starting at 3pm.

Sunday it’s Portugal. The Man Day at the Portland Pickles Baseball game. Get your tickets now!

John & Zoe’s daughter Frances has a one-in-a-billion diagnosis and they are trying to save her life:

“Frances has a rare genetic mutation that causes a degenerative disease called DHDDS. In the last few years, breakthroughs in medical science have made it possible to develop a treatment. Unfortunately, it’s extremely expensive. We are telling Frances’ story in hopes of raising enough donations to fund her treatment.”

You can donate here