Portugal. the Man feels “slight pressure” to make new music after “Feel It Still”

Portugal. the Man has been working on new music to follow their 2017 album Woodstock and its mega-hit single, “Feel It Still,” which transformed the band from alternative mainstays to chart-topping stars.
Speaking to Billboard, bassist Zach Carothers says he and his band mates do feel “slight pressure” following the massive success of “Feel It Still,” but they’re not trying to replicate it.
“It was so huge that we literally couldn’t do that again if we tried it. Nobody could!” Carothers says. “I think if [you] got the most attractive person with the most talent, the best producers, best songwriters, $10 million, you still couldn’t do that.”
Even so, Carothers says that Portugal’s been “recording a lot,” and hopes to drop a new album in 2020.
“This is like future punk show new wave,” Carothers says of the upcoming record’s sound. He also teases that the collection may include a few guests.
“We’ve had lots of friends that are randomly popping into the studio,” he says. “I’ll save some of them as surprises.”
