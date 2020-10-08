Portugal. The Man Donates to Navajo Water Project
Portland’s own Portugal. the Man’s recently created PTM Foundation has given a $20,000 gift to human rights nonprofit DigDeep’s indigenous-led Navajo Water Project, which seeks to expand water access for the Navajo Nation across New Mexico, Arizona and Utah, where over 30-percent of residents are living without clean, running water in their homes.
The gift ties in with the upcoming release (this Monday!) of a new song, “Who’s Gonna Stop Me,” featuring “Weird Al” Yankovic. Arriving on Indigenous People’s Day, its video highlights over a dozen indigenous leaders.
The band is already selling a limited-edition T-shirt commemorating both Indigenous Peoples Day and the video release on its website, with all proceeds going towards fundraising efforts to be split between the Navajo Water Project and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs here in Oregon. PTM will match fan donations up to $20,000.