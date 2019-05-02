Portugal. The Man Bets on the Blazers

Photo: Maclay Heriot/Courtesy of Atlantic Records

It’s not secret that members of Portugal. The Man are huge fans of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now, they’re getting into the betting game – with producer Illenium and One Republic.

In a tweet, first directed at Denver supporter Illenium, the band bets that Trail Blazers will defeat the Denver Nuggets in Round 2 of the NBA Semi-Finals – and for a good cause.

Illenium wasted no time.

Soon afterward, PTM asked One Republic the same thing:

Looks like they’re in, too.

