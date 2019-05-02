Portugal. The Man Bets on the Blazers

It’s not secret that members of Portugal. The Man are huge fans of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now, they’re getting into the betting game – with producer Illenium and One Republic.

In a tweet, first directed at Denver supporter Illenium, the band bets that Trail Blazers will defeat the Denver Nuggets in Round 2 of the NBA Semi-Finals – and for a good cause.

Hey @ILLENIUM let’s stop making hits and start making bets. Your @nuggets and our @trailblazers are at war for the west. How’s this- Denver wins and we’ll buy new sneakers for your entire Native American youth bball squad next season. PDX wins, you buy for Portland’s #naya team — PORTUGAL TRAIL BLAZERS (@portugaltheman) May 1, 2019

Illenium wasted no time.

Soon afterward, PTM asked One Republic the same thing:

How about @OneRepublic You boys like betting out there in CO? If the @nuggets win this series, we’ll buy new kicks for a Colorado area Native American b-ball team, and if @trailblazers win (they will) you hook up a portland #NAYA team with fresh sneakers. Deal? — PORTUGAL TRAIL BLAZERS (@portugaltheman) May 1, 2019

Looks like they’re in, too.